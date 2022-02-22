Hyderabad: Minor girl sexually assaulted by two in Ameerpet

A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by two people here at Ameerpet under SR Nagar police station limits on Sunday. The incident came to light when the parents of girl lodged a complaint with the police.



According to the police, the girl, a rag picker went to buy a milk packet in the nearby shop on Sunday night when one of the accused Siva (22) of the same neighbourhood took her to his friend Sai (20) room where the two sexually violated the girl.



The girl who managed to escape them on Monday morning rushed to her parents and shared her ordeal. Later, the police approached the police who registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and launched an investigation.

