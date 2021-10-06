Hyderabad: Minor girl sexually assaulted in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: In yet another incident, a minor was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man here at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

According to sources, the girl and the suspect Mahesh are residing in the same neighbourhood and were known to each other. The girl's parents alleged that their daughter has been sexually violated by the Mahesh.

Based on a complaint from the girl's parents, the Banjara Hills police registered a case and took up investigation. More details are awaited.