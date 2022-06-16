Hyderabad: MJCET faculty feted for securing PhDs

Hyderabad: The Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) faculty members in Banjara Hills were felicitated for securing PhDs from various universities.

At the Governing Council meeting members presented the annual report-2022. The faculty members who secured PhDs for the academic year were Dr K Usha Parmeela, Assistant Professor, Mathematics department, and Dr Mohammed Abdul Raheem Junaidi, Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering department.

The council members presented cash awards and certificates of appreciation to the faculty members for their contribution to getting patents, and research publications under the 'SUES Faculty Incentive Scheme' to promote quality research and patents.

Dr Kaleem Fatima, Professor, ECED, Dr Ishrat Meera Mirzana, Professor MED, and Mohammed Abdul Muqeet, graduate of Mechanical Engineering, MJCET, were felicitated for their utility patent granted by the Central government, with cash prizes of Rs. 25000 each. Certificates of appreciation were presented by Zafar Javeed, Secretary, SUES.

These faculty members were introduced to the council by Dr Basheer Ahmed, Director, MJCET. and were felicitated by Javeed, and other members, besides Dr Mir Akbar Ali Khan, treasurer, SUES.

Arshad Mohammed, Assistant Professor (EED), was felicitated for two of his design patents with a cash prize of Rs 20,000 and a certificate of appreciation by Abdul Aleem Khan. Dr Mohammed Raheem Ahmed, Assistant Professor(maths) was felicitated with a cash prize of Rs 7,500 and a certificate by Sarwar Ali Khan for his research published in 'Ceramics International'.