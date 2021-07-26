Hyderabad: MJCET receives Indian patent for its project

Banjara Hills: Government of India recently granted a patent for project on "Bio-diesel Production Process" of Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) in Hyderabad.

To promote R&D culture in the college, Zafar Javeed Sahab, secretary, SUES has sanctioned substantial R&D funding and has always encouraged research projects and patenting of the same. The project was filed for patenting in December, 2019 and got published in January, 2020.

The Government of India has granted a patent with the number 372207 titled "Process and System for Efficient Biodiesel Production". This is the second utility patent granted in the name of MJCET. The first patent granted to MJCET was titled "Solar Powered Spinning Wheel" with Patent No: 319528 on 30 August 2019 for a period of 20 years.

The patented "Bio-diesel Production Process" project was accomplished in different phases, starting from extraction of biofuels from algae, then extraction of biodiesel from waste cooking oil, improvement in the extraction process to increase the yield using Microwave and glass reactor, then automation of biodiesel pilot plant using continuous flow process.

The project members were felicitated and appreciated by Secretary, SUES- Zafar Javeed. On the occasion, Advisor cum Director, MJCET- Dr Basheer Ahmed and Registrar, MJCET- KV Narshima Rao were also present.