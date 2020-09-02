Hyderabad: MLAs want focus on double bedroom houses

Hyderabad: The MLAs under the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha Constituency requested Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao to take steps for distribution of double bedroom houses in their constituencies.

The Municipal Administration minister had a review meeting with the MLAs of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha. The MLAs informed the minister thar people were happy with the new roads in the constituencies during the lockdown. However, they wanted the minister to take steps for distribution of double bedroom houses. The minister said that 75,000 houses would be distributed by the year end. He also said that the works pertaining to footpaths, public toilets was going on in a speedy manner. He said that the works done under SRDP were were helping to decrease the traffic problems.

The minister said that the GHMC was getting good name for their works like laying of link roads and parks. He assured the MLAs to solve the issues in their constituencies.