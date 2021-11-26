Hyderabad: MLC elections set to witness keen contest

Hyderabad: The MLC elections under the local bodies quota for 12 seats is likely to throw up an interesting scenario. The TRS is unlikely to have a cakewalk though it enjoys absolute strength in the local bodies.

The pink party is poised to win only six MLC seats unanimously under the Local Area Constituencies (LAC) while elections in another six LACs to be held on December 10 will witness a keen contest.

On the last day of the withdrawal of nominations on Friday, TRS leader K Kavitha from Nizamabad LAC, P Mahendar Reddy and Shambiphur Raju from Rangareddy, Damodar Reddy and K Narayana Reddy from Mahbubnagar district and P Srinivas Reddy from Warangal district were declared elected unopposed.

Independent candidate and former Karimnagar mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh, who quit the TRS party and is contesting as independent, is said to be getting support from BJP in particular. TRS has fielded L Ramana and Bhanu Prasad as the party candidates for the two vacancies in the district. The chances of poaching the elected TRS members in the local bodies is also not ruled out. The opposition parties were trying hard to win one out of the two MLC seats in Karimnagar. Reports said that BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was paying special attention to this constituency.

In Medak, Nirmala Jagga Reddy, wife of TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, is pitted against TRS candidate Yadava Reddy. Jagga Reddy has been fighting against the political domination of State Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao in the district.



TRS contestant D Vital in Adilabad is also said to be facing tough competition. On Friday, tension prevailed at Adilabad collectorate when the TRS and BJP supporters staged dharna in support of their candidate. BJP alleged that TRS conspired to withdraw the candidate Pushpa Rani's nomination by submitting a false application. Police had to intervene to avoid a clash between the two groups.

In Khammam district, TRS candidate T Madhu appears to be on a strong wicket. Congress has fielded R Nageshwara Rao. The ruling party candidate MC Kotireddy from Nalgonda district is also confident of his victory as the TRS has enough support.