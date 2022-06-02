Hyderabad: MMTS-II stations turn a hub for illegal activities

Hyderabad: The five newly constructed MMTS stations between the Sanathnagar and Moulali stretch have become an adda for illegal activities due to non-progress in MMTS phase II project works and infrastructural damage of the stations. Speaking about the pathetic conditions of the stations, a city-based RTI activist, Robin Zaccheus questioned the State government and the South Central Railway (SCR) as to who will take the accountability for all the damaged caused to the stations.

Speaking to The Hans India, Robin Zaccheus, said, "All five railway stations that include Ferozguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevi Nagar, Neredmet and Ammuguda are in pathetic conditions. Windows are broken, the railway building is not been cleaned, benches are broken, and illegal activities are taking place during the night hours. These buildings were constructed three years ago, as part of the MMTS phase II project, but due to fund crunch the works have been halted. I filed an RTI and questioned the SCR, whether they conducted any inspection in the stations. As per the RTI response, the State government has so far provided Rs 179 crore against the total expenditure share of Rs 550 crore in the last three years for MMTS phase II project. It would be better if the railway department resume the phase II works and deploy an official to look after the building."

"I have not received any clear answer from SCR. It seems that the officials are playing a blame game. Entire station interiors are totally damaged by miscreants as there are no doors to protect the properties. Due to their negligence illegal activities are on spike. He questioned on to who is responsible to bear the infrastructural loss."

On the condition of anonymity, a SCR senior officer said that the MMTS phase II project is being handled by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), and that that SCR has no information regarding the damage to the properties.