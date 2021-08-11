Hyderabad: Moharram begins today, Ashoorkhanas wait for funds

Hyderabad: Even though Islamic first month Moharram begins from Wednesday, and the day of Youm-e-Ashura falls on August 20, funds sanctioned by the government are yet to be released for the Ashoorkhanas in the State by the Telangana State Wakf Board.



The Shia community and All India Shia Samaaj alleged that during the recent meeting on Moharram by Telangana Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar it was assured to release funds of Rs 50 lakh for Moharram. The State Wakf Board has sanctioned Rs 25 lakh,but the funds are yet to be released.

According to reports, on August 1, an official meeting called by Telangana Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar to discuss the Moharram arrangements. During the meeting, the representatives from Shia organisations have sought for increase in Moharram funds to make adequate arrangements without hassles. The minister was asked to increase the budget of Moharram to Rs 50 lakh. Consequently, Wakf Board Chairman Mohammad Saleem announced a budget of Rs 50 lakh.

All India Shia Samaaj National Convenor Mir Firasat Ali Baqri said "Earlier it was announced Rs 50 lakh and later it was reduced to Rs 25 lakh which is also yet to be released. This shows the government's concern towards micro minorities," he added.

There are more than 2,000 Ashoorkhanas in the city and none of them has received any funds, even the historic and the main Ashoorkhana Bibi-ka-Alam from where a Matami procession will commence has also not received any funds and its being repaired and maintained with the community contribution," said Firasat Ali.

"These Ashoorkhanas have the caretakers from all communities like Shia Muslim, Sunni Muslim and even Hindu brethern and these all are being maintained by the contribution."

Shia Muslims urged the State government to ensure that adequate arrangements were made for Moharram. Mir Firasat Ali Baqri demanded that the State government to sanction the fund of Rs 5 crore for Moharram and this issue of sanction of funds was taken up with government and authorities concerned."

However, the officials said they have also submitted a detailed report and represented to authorities concerned to ensure necessary preparations in Ashoorkhanas during Moharram, which is also still pending and no major works were done.

The process of receiving funds is the State Wakf Board will release the funds via online transactions to the caretakers of Ashoorkhanas. Speaking on the process of releasing funds he alleged "Last year's sanctioned amount had not been released and used appropriately, due to which several such Ashoorkhanas works were still pending and now receiving funds via online transactions would be pending and again there will be a lack of funds in Ashoorkhanas.," he rued.