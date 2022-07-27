Hyderabad: Moosarambagh, Chaderghat on the edge as Musi rises

Hyderabad: The Monday night rains posed a big threat to the Moosarambagh and Chaderghat localities as these areas are been submerged into rainwater. Residents faced heavy loss of property due to Monday midnight rains that caused water logging in several areas and in major roads until Tuesday morning.

With the rising water levels of the Musi river after the gates of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar were lifted the Hyderabad Traffic Police department have closed the two major bridges including Moosarambagh and Chaderghat. These bridges have been built over the Musi river and had already faced severe damage during the October 2020 Hyderabad floods.

The Traffic Police department said, "As the water flowing from the Musi River is touching the Moosarambagh Bridge, both the bridges- Chaderghat and Moosarambagh Bridge have been closed. Roads on both sides of the bridges have been closed and the traffic is being diverted."

The commuters who want to cross the either side of the bridge can use Chaderghat bridge causeway. In order to avoid citizens from accessing the bridges and subsequently prevent casualties these bridges have been shut.

Moosarambagh area was the victim of floods in October 2020 which saw a loss of life and property. On Tuesday both the localities Moosarambagh and Chaderghat saw heavy water inundation leaving several houses submerged in Kodandaram Reddy Colony and Ayyapa Colony in Dilsukhnagar.

These colonies are still inundated as the Musi water is also entering these colonies as eight gates of Osman Sagar have been lifted up to eight feet and 4,658 Cusecs of water is being released into the Musi. Apart from their house getting submerged in rainwater, the residents also witnessed loss of property as their two-wheelers, few four-wheelers and electronic items including refrigerators, TV, and other items were fully damaged due to Monday rains. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) on Tuesday opened two more gates of the Osman Sagar in view of heavy inflows, which led to panic among citizens. In total eight gates of the Osman Sagar have been opened, out of 15 and six gates of Himayat Sagar have been opened and 3,910 Cusecs water is being released. "Another few hours of heavy rainfall, the Musi water will reach the tip of the Moosarambagh bridge. People are in dilemma aboutwhat to do next as they have already faced loss of property," said Mohammed Naseer, a resident of Moosarambagh.

Another resident of Chaderghat, Jahangir Ahmed said that there is anxiety among the residents of Chadarghat as it is located very close to the Musi river flowing over the small Chaderghat bridge.