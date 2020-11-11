Hyderabad: More join protests for Rs 10k relief

Jiyaguda: Protests demanding Rs 10,000 flood relief continued on Wednesday unabated in different localities of the city.

At Jiyaguda, residents burnt the effigy of the local corporator Krishna during a protest after some local leaders failed to keep their promises of providing flood relief. They were vexed as there was no response to even more than 10 days after they represented to the GHMC officials. After eagerly waiting for days, they lost their cool and burnt the effigy.

In the representation of October 29, the residents had urged the GHMC Khairatabad Deputy Commissioner to provide relief funds to Dhor Basti and nearby areas. After they failed to receive any aid, they resorted to protest.

"Only those living in posh localities are receiving monetary assistance, but poverty-ridden residents, like us living in bastis, are not taken into account," said women while protesting.

Men and women near 'bastis' close to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station(MGBS) came on to the streets to protest in hoards. They turned up at a location where some local leaders had promised to visit. After they lost hope, women argued with police personnel who tried to control the mob. The police had a tough time controlling a huge group of people.

Members of Sri Veer Shaiv Kakkaya Dhor Samaj urged Minister K Tarakarama Rao to look into the matter and resolve the issue, as residents were waiting for funds for days without going to work. "We shall take this forward and visit government offices, if the issue is not resolved," they cautioned.

At GHMC head office, CPI leaders led by Telangana State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and City unit secretary E T Narasimha among others sat on a dharna demanding the civic body to do justice to genuine flood victims by giving them financial aid. Later, they were arrested by the police.