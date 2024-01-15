Hyderabad: MoS Defence visits DRDO’s APJ Abdul Kalam Complex

Hyderabad: Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM) Ajay Bhatt visited DRDO’s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad on Sunday. He visited the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and reviewed the ongoing missile technologies and related programmes. U Raja Babu, Director General, Missiles and Strategic Systems [DG(MSS)], briefed Ajay Bhatt on various technological developments. The lab directors of DRDL, ASL, and RCI explained to him the critical systems and technologies developed by them.

He witnessed the display of the missile systems and the enabling critical technologies indigenously developed by the DRDO establishments.

Ajay Bhatt congratulated all DRDO scientists for their recent successful missions, including AGNI-PRIME, AKASH, AKASH-NG, VSHORADS, and PRALAY. He complimented the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex for indigenising various state-of-the-art technologies and for strengthening the defence industrial base in the country in line with the national goal “Atmanirbhar Bharat.” He said that the “knowledge and infrastructure base with the DRDO needs to be tapped by the MSMEs and private industries, which in turn will lead to the establishment of a self-reliant defence industrial ecosystem in our country.” He added that DRDO should emerge as the world leader in exporting weapon systems to other nations and emphasised that defence today is no longer limited to land, sea, or skies but encompasses space, cyber, economic, and social spaces.