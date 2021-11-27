Hyderabad: Mosquito menace stings residents of Moosapet

Moosapet: The residents of Moosapet are facing problems of mosquito menace, overflowing drains and waterlogging, especially during rains. They also complained of authorities not barricading or erecting sign boards cautioning people at the ongoing drain works at Bharath Nagar, which pose a serious threat.

The locals further added that the public toilets at Moosapet have become dysfunctional and there was no proper maintenance of them. They also spoke about waterlogging issues at Mothi Nagar.

"The authorities are not taking any precautions for public safety at Bharath Nagar where the sewage works are going on. With no barricading and no sign boards cautioning people, chances are aplenty of people falling into to the pit during nights," complained L Rama Krishna Rao, a resident of Bharath Nagar.

Adding that the lack of parking space at many commercial establishments was choking the internal roads, he said that commuters and residents are put to hardship due to regular traffic jams in the area. Meanwhile, several residents in the Mothi Nagar area have demanded the civic authorities to fix the waterlogging issue, which has become common during rains.

"Besides waterlogging, we are also pressed by mosquito menace. We are forced to spend sleepless nights with no fogging done to contain the growing vector population," added P Sanath Kumar, a resident of Mothi Nagar, urging the authorities to take up fogging at the earliest.