Hyderabad: MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy seeks sun temple makeover

Nampally: The Congress Party MP from the State Komatireddy Venkat Reddy today wrote a letter to Governor Dr TamilisaiSoundararajan and urged her to take steps for the restoration of the lone Sun (Surya) temple which dates back to 11th century AD.

In his letter, he mentioned that the temple was located in ShaliGouraram area of Nalgonda district of the State and added that it was now in dilapidated condition. He said that it was the only sun temple of the State and added that the temple was older than Arasavelli sun temple. He said that there had been demands from the devotees of the state for the restoration of the temple for a long time. He also urged the governor to take steps to provide road facility to the temple.

The MP also urged the state government to take steps to take the statue of the temple to the notice of the central government and ensure that the restoration works began at the earliest. He said that the officials of the archeology department of the State and the district administration had sent a report to the central government on the status of the temple in October last year following the directions of the governor. He said that the temple was thronged thousands of devotees every year.