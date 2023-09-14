Hyderabad: MP Santhosh Kumar visits photogallery of Kulwant Roy

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha Member Joginapally Santhosh Kumar the photogallery of Kulwant Roy at Times House, here on Wednesday. The visit was a tribute to Kulwant Roy, a pioneering photojournalist whose work captured in the twentieth century some of the iconic images of the Indian freedom movement and post-Independence era.

The Mahatma Series photographs is a historic collection of Gandhiji on his political meetings, interactions with other leaders, and meetings a range of ordinary people on his travels across our country during the freedom movement.

During his visit, the BRS MP said that each photograph would tell a tale of its own, rich with history and commended that every citizen should watch these photographs to understand the simplicity of Mahatma. He also thanked Arya and India Foundation for preserving this historical treasure which is paying tribute to our past and inspiration to our future generations to come.