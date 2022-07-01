Hyderabad: MP Santosh honoured for continuing legacy of green warrior Thimmakka

Hyderabad/ Bengaluru: Telangana Rashtra Samithi Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Challenge founder Joginapally Santosh Kumar on Wednesday received the prestigious award instituted by the Thimmakka Green Foundation for continuing her legacy of plantation programmes.

Speaking after receiving the award under the environmental category, Santosh Kumar said that the recognition given to him will encourage further to strengthen the Green India Challenge programme in the future.

He received the award from centenarian environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka and Karnataka ex-deputy Chief Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara at BR Ambedkar stadium in Bengaluru.

The award was jointly given by the Thimmakka and Sri Siddhartha Education Society.