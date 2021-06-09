Hyderabad: Multi-specialty hospital to come up in Erragadda

Sanatnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has agreed in principle to construct a multi-super specialty hospital on the premises of Erragadda Chest Hospital.

This was announced by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav after visiting the Chest Hospital along with Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali and inspecting treatment and facilities. The Health department recently started a special Covid ward in the hospital. Srinivas Yadav said he will make another visit to the hospital with Health Secretary Rizvi, Director of Public Health Srinivas Rao and DME Ramesh Reddy. "We will submit a report will be submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to finalise the project, he said. Talasani stated that with the new hospital people in the City will get better facilities on par with corporates.

He asserted that the government was committed to provide better services to people during Corona crisis. "The KCR government is spending huge funds on the health sector for treating Covid cases. During the lockdown, he said, virus cases and fatalities had decreased thanks to people's cooperation.

The ministers urged people to follow Corona protocols to ensure further decline in cases. They said "we have discussed the new hospital proposal with modern facilities, like Gandhi Hospital, with Superintendent Mahabub Khan. When we discussed the same with the CM he agreed to construct the new hospital for the benefit of City residents.

Yadav said 44 acres land was available on the premises, a new modern hospital with a research centre was being planned. Once it was completed, it will be a big relief to people as rush at other major hospitals can be reduced, he felt.