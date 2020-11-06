Hyderabad: Municipal Administration department directs commissioners to demolish houses on nalas, shikam lands, full tank levels which cause flooding in low-lying areas

Hyderabad: WITH GHMC elections to be held soon, the state government has decided to take quick action to see that the city does not face the kind of deluge it did during the recent unprecedented rains and floods.

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday after considering the suggestions from officials on the measures that need to be taken to solve the problem of inundation of low-lying areas, directed the commissioners in various municipalities and corporations to demolish the structures constructed on nalas, shikam lands, full tank levels and at places which were obstructing natural flow of rainwater.

Following this, Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) N Satyanarayana has issued a circular asking the commissioners of corporations and municipalities to demolish all the houses constructed on nalas, shikam lands, at full tank levels which are causing obstructions to natural flow of rainwater.

Similarly, the officials of Warangal municipal corporation have also been asked to take up the demolition drive. The action would begin from corporations like Badangpet, Meerpet, Jawaharnagar, Boduppal and Peerzadiguda.

Municipalities like Ameenpur, Dundigal, Dammaiguda, Ghatkesar, Jalpally, Kompally, Medchal, Nagaram, Pedda Amberpet, Pocharam and Turkayamjal.

The regional directors of municipal administrations of Hyderabad and Warangal and the district collectors and additional collectors of respective local bodies were asked to take necessary action which includes prevention of future encroachments.