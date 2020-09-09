Hyderabad: Murthy medal instituted at UoH

Hyderabad: The Pensioners'Forum of University of Hyderabad (UoH) has instituted the 'GLN Murthy Memorial Medal'. This medal will be given to the overall topper in MPA Theater Arts, from 2021 onwards.

The medal is named after GLN Murthy, an employee of UoH, who passed away on August 8, 2020.

Late GLN Murthy was a graduate in Telugu Literature, Sociology and Mass Media writing, and also one of the co-founders of Prayogam Theatre Group (PTG).

He served the University of Hyderabad for almost 40 years. A renowned cultural journalist, who had hundreds of articles among vernacular dailies to his credit.

Closely associated with a multitude of cultural and media organisations and spearheaded PTG's media and public relations department.