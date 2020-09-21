Hyderabad: Musi river development will gain pace, says Devireddy Sudheer Reddy

Devireddy Sudheer Reddy, the LB Nagar MLA and Chairman of Musi River Front Development Corporation (MRFDC), is determined to restore Musiriver to its past glory. Musiwhich as the pride of Hyderabad in olden times should be revitalised and its corridor should be clean, teeming with green lung spaces, beautiful landscape designs and improved transport connectivity as well, he feels. The topographical survey which was on put hold due to Covid-19 pandemic has now begun and there would be a rapid activity on Musiriver front, Reddy says in an interview given to TP Venu

Demarcation of Musi boundary and buffer zone was to be completed in April. Why the delay?

The survey began on March 10, 2020, and soon after Covid-19 pandemic happened; as a result, work had to be stopped. For almost four months, the field staff was forced to stay at home. As soon as work commenced, we had rain. Conduits cannot be placed when the place is muddy but now work is underway and we plan to complete the remining 20% survey. The next exercise is to demarcate the river boundary and buffer zone which we plan to complete in the next two months.

What are the steps taken to remove encroachments along the river?

We have planned to take up the issue in the second phase. Once the 50-metre buffer zone is decided, we would have clarity. As per 2017 data, there were 6,400 encroachments. The emphasis in the first phase has been removing shrubs, clearing silt and fogging. Once we have the survey on Gandipet to Pratapsingaram on the table, an action plan on encroachments can be taken up.

Mosquito menace along Musihas been pestering residents nearby for years. Your comment

This year, a number of initiatives have been taken, including anti-larve spraying, shrubs have been cut at Moosarambagh, High Court, Attapur and other areas. Ten fogging machines were purchased apart from 15 mosquito killing machines. The latter attract mosquitoes, these machines have been placed at strategic locations. There is a substance that smells like human blood and attracts mosquitoes. Each machine cost Rs 1.5 lakh. These initiatives are already showing results as people residing near Bapu Ghat to Nagole admit mosquito menace has reduced.

The STPs have failed in the past. Why is the government not looking for alternatives?



The STPs (sewage treatment plants) have not failed, we have. The contractors to save money do not follow the best practices and, as a result, the plants have become defunct. I have been at regular intervals visiting Saroornagarlake and checking the STP and water quality. What we need is proper vigilance and accountability. There are 67 STPs along the Musi under the supervision of the Water Board.

Nagole to Manchirevula road plan has remained a pipe dream



The government is keen on it for the simple reason that there is no alternative to widen the road as the city is fully developed. It is very much in the scheme of things. A 120-foot road on either side of the Musi would reduce traffic congestion. The master plan is ready and the project would be completed by 2023. It is a priority and the Chief Minister is keen.