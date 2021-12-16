Hyderabad: Mythri Nagar residents demand upkeep of parks

Hyderabad: The residents of Mythri Nagar in Kondapur are facing a lot of difficulties with no proper civic amenities provided to them. Their issues are many starting from damaged roads to garbage dumps and neglected parks. There are around three parks in the colony that have become garbage dumps due to no proper maintenance. Further, mosquito menace has also increased in the colony. Overflowing sewage, damaged roads and garbage piled up on streets are the major problems the residents of Mythri Nagar are facing. They said that except during election campaign, the corporator of the area had never bothered to visit their colony and check the amenities provided there.

President of the Resident's Welfare Association of the colony, Y Vaikuntam, said, "Several times, the Association has given representations to the civic body demanding to maintain the colony parks. Though the GHMC is developing parks with open gyms facilities in other areas, they are ignoring the parks in our colony."

Shiva Kumar, a resident of the colony said, "The dumping of garbage on colony lanes has become another serious issue with dogs making the spot as their home and posing threat to passers-by and commuters. We urge the civic body to clear the garbage and carry out awareness drives in the colony."