Hyderabad: NAC comes up with new structural courses to shape young minds

Hyderabad: As the government announced re-opening of schools from September 1, the National Academy of Construction, here, has expedited the process of inviting applications for free skill development training programmes in various employment-oriented trades, with spot admissions.

Established in 2011 in a densely populated area of Phoolbagh – opposite the Charminar Zonal Commissioner office in Old City, the academy mainly provides training in the building construction field to help both literate and poorly educated candidates to paddle on their own canoe by turning into skilful technicians.

Spread over a sprawling area of nearly one acre, the facility carries 13 classrooms, including a computer lab and a practical shed, besides sufficient faculty to train young minds. Amplified with the hostel facility this time, the government-run institution has invited applications in trades like general works, land surveyor, house wiring, plumbing and sanitation, besides curtain and garment stitching for women, that guarantees employment within the country and overseas.

With a capacity of 150 urban students on regular mode, along with additional facilities of a hostel for 60 rural candidates living outside the GHMC limits, the institute adores a complete shape of a plug-and-play skill development training facility for the young willing to shape themselves into professionals, skilful technicians and entrepreneurs.

Informed P Nijalingappa, Assistant Director, NAC, Rangareddy district, "In order to give a come-on to youngsters, the institution – buttressed by the government's support, is providing uniform, stationary, T-shirts and even helmets to candidates, besides three times meals for rural candidates and lunch to urbanites to lessen mental burden on young minds."

Recently, he said, "We have introduced new courses under the "Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY) and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) that includes assistant surveyor, supervisor structure, assistant electrician and plumber for 2021-2022. The admission process has begun. The training programmes will surely transform them into skilled technicians, ensuring employment."

"Interested candidates, with qualification from V standard to Intermediate, can avail the opportunity. They have to bring copies of Aadhar card, ration card, caste certificate, education certificates such as SSC memo, Inter or degree certificate, along with two passport size photographs, to enrol for the training," he stated.