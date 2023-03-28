Hyderabad: Nala work from AG Colony, Police notifies traffic curbs for a month

Hyderabad: The GHMC has proposed remodelling of Nala work from AG Colony to Laxmi Complex across NH-65 road at Erragadda Metro Station for 90 days from March 28 to June 28 round-the-clock under the limits of Balanagar Traffic Police Station. In this regard, the vehicular traffic will be diverted at the following stretches. The commuters are advised to use suitable alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion. To facilitate the work, the following traffic diversion is planned:



Commuters coming from Kukatpally towards Ameerpet are advised to take diversion at Kukatpally Metro station U Turn – Left turn IDL lake Road – Green Hills road – U turn Rainbow Vistas – Left turn Khaitlapur Flyover – Left turn towards Parwathnagar – Toddy Compound – Left turn towards Kavuri Hills – Neerus Junction – Jubilee Check post – Left turn – Yousufguda road – towards Mythrivanam, Ameerpet.

Commuters coming from Kukatpally towards Begumpet are advised to take diversion at Kukatpally Y Junction – Balanagar Flyover – New Bowenpally junction Right turn – Tadbund Right Turn – Paradise Junction Right turn – Begumpet flyover. Commuters coming from Balanagar towards Ameerpet via Kukatpally Y Junction are advised to take diversion at under Balanagar Flyover - New Bowenpally junction – Tadbund Right turn – Paradise Junction Right turn – Begumpet flyover Right turn – Ameerpet.

Commuters coming from Moosapet & Goodshed road towards Ameerpet are advised to take alternate route towards IDL lake Road – Green Hills road – U turn – Rainbow Vistas – Left turn Khaitlapur Flyover – Left turn towards Parwathnagar – Toddy Compound – Left turn towards Kavuri Hills – Meerus Junction – Jubilee Check post – Left turn – Yousufguda road – towards Mythrivanam, Ameerpet.

The Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad appealed to the rad users to co-operate with the executing agency and the Traffic Police for early completion of work.