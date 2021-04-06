Hyderabad: Nalas in for overhaul & encroachments removal

Adarsh Nagar: A chief engineer (CE) is being appointed for every GHMC zone to oversee desilting and expansion of all nalas in the city, and for expeditious removal of encroachments in the nalas. This was announced by Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on Monday at a meeting in GHMC office, here, to review road development and nala expansion works. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor Shoban Reddy, Municipal Administration department Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and top officials of the corporation and HMWSSB attended, according to an official release.

Addressing the meeting, KTR directed officials to complete the nala desilting work using as many machines and human resources as possible. He issued orders for creating a green channel on release of funds for important aspects of the nala desilting work.

The minister also instructed officials to ensure removal of nala encroachments keeping in view City's development and welfare of the common people. "If necessary those who lose shelters in the removal encroachments should be immediately allotted 2 BHK houses". He said the government would itself sanction funds for the nala expansion work and removal of encroachments. "It would provide administrative sanction for the short-term works".

KTR stated that construction of city link roads and CRMP works were progressing at a fast pace, while pointing out that provision of TDRs for Rs.2,880 crore for land acquisition for various projects has not been done in any other city. For this he complimented Lokesh Kumar and Chief City Planner Devender Reddy. The minister claimed that Hyderabad was ahead of other cities in provision of basic facilities and taking up of novel programmes.

So far, 21 projects under NRDP programme had been completed for the benefit of City residents. Seventeen projects would be shortly completed. He desired that steps should be taken to make visitors happy while implementing lake beautification works. KTR urged officials to take up more unique schemes aimed at developing Hyderabad.