Hyderabad: Narayana student clinches gold at International Physics Olympiad-2023

Hyderabad: Narayana Educational Institutions announced the remarkable accomplishment of Narayanite, Mehul Borad, who was a part of Team India at the recent International Physics Olympiad 2023 (IPhO) in Tokyo, Japan. With an impressive display of brilliance, Team India earned five medals, consisting of three golds and two silvers, thus making the nation beam with pride. Mehul Borad, who has been a student at Narayana Educational Institutions for the past two years, demonstrated his exceptional skill and unwavering commitment, securing the prestigious gold medal at the international stage and bringing immense honour to the institution. Along with securing AIR 25 in the recently announced JEE Advance results, he was also awarded with the gold medal for his exceptional skills at the IOAA held at Georgia last year.

The International Physics Olympiad is a competitive and challenging exam which tests knowledge and problem-solving skills of young minds from across the globe. Team India’s stellar performance stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment to excellence displayed by the students. Extending heartfelt congratulations to the achiever and his parents, the directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, Dr. P. Sindhura and P. Sharani said, “We extend our hearty congratulations to Mehul, his parents, and the faculty of the institution. At Narayana, we take immense pride in fostering a supportive and intellectually stimulating environment that nurtures young talents like Mehul. “