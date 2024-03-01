Hyderabad: Narendra Modi to inaugurate CARO in Begumpet Airport on March 5

Hyderabad : Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the country's first 'Griha-5' standard building of international standard Civil Aviation Research Center (CARO) in Hyderabad on March 5 and dedicate an 800 MW thermal power plant built by NTPC for 6,000 crores in Adilabad on March 4.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday, in a series of efforts for the development of Telangana under Modi's government the city will now have another feather in its cap with the CARO. The International Standards Civil Aviation Research Organisation paves the way for the latest technical standards in the field of civil aviation will be set up in Begumpet Airport.

Setup under the auspices of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the centre is being developed for the first time with international standards and will conduct the most modern and technological research required for the technological changes that will take place in the aviation sector in the coming days.

The new facility will have Airports and Air Navigation research facilities, Simulators in the Air Traffic Management Communications domain, Visualization & Analysis Labs,* Surveillance Labs Navigation Systems, Cyber Security & Threat Analysis Labs, Data Management Center, Project Support Center, Software Solutions & Tools Center and Network Infra Center. Modi will inaugurate the centre on March 5.

A day before on March 4, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation an 800 MW NTPC Thermal Power Plant built with Rs 6,000 crore as part of the Ramagundam NTPC thermal power plant during his visit to Adilabad.

Kishan Reddy said that Modi had inaugurated an 800 MW thermal power land during his visit to Nizamabad in October last year. With the inauguration of the new thermal power plant, the total capacity of thermal power plants capacity will come to 1,6000 MW. He said that the thermal power plants meet the domestic, commercial and agricultural electricity needs of the people of Telangana.

"The plants will not only the electricity problems of the people of Telangana be solved, it will also pave the way for quality power supply for farmers and commercial needs," he added.

The Union Minister said that under the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (TSTPP) thermal power plants with a capacity of 1,600 megawatts (2x800 MW) in the first phase (Phase-I) and thermal power plants with a capacity of 2,400 megawatts (3x800 MW) in the second phase (phase- As part of II). This was decided by the NTPC to set up in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district. Accordingly, under the leadership of Modi's government at the centre the first phase of 1600 MW electricity will be made available to the people.

All this, in addition to setting up the largest floating solar power plant in the country with a capacity of 100 MW in 2022 in Ramagundam, he recalled.