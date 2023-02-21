Hyderabad: National Students' Film Festival poster released

Hyderabad: A two-day National Students' Film Festival organised by the Rashtriya Kalamanch is to held on March 18 and 19 in Mumbai. A poster of the festival was released here on Monday by the Akhila Bharata Pramuk of the Manch Niranjan on the Osmania University campus.

Addressing the gathering, Niranjan stated that the festival provides a good opportunity to every student capable of making short films and documentaries to participate. While appealing to make the festival successful, he said February 25 is the last date for registration (www.nsf.in) by paying Rs.1,000.

According to Niranjan, celebrities, heroes and prominent would attend the festival during the two days.

Prof. Stevenson, head, OU Department of Journalism, Janardhan and Raghupati, EMRC, Potti Sriramulu Telugu University registrar Ramesh, Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University registrar Sundar Kumar, principal Gangadhar, co-convener of manch Anil were present. Also present were former ABVP State secretary Praveen Reddy, leaders Yella Swamy, State working committee members Jeevan, Raju, State research scholars convener Sridhar, State SFD co-convener Koti, Linga, Vijay, Prem, district convener Kalyan Naik, Karthik, Shiva, Ramu, Praveen, Rakesh, Ravi, Shravan, Mounika, Venki.