Hyderabad: Need for police officers to be gender-sensitive

Hyderabad: Prof K Suneetha Rani, head, Centre for Women's Studies, University of Hyderabad, recently delivered four lectures titled 'Genders Designed', 'Gender Roles and Stereotypes', 'Gender and Language' and 'Gender-Based Violence' under the series 'Gender Talks' for senior police officers of Telangana.

Swati Lakra, Additional DGP, Women Safety Wing, and Sumathi Badugula, DIG of the wing, conducted a State-level online awareness programme on gender sensitisation for senior police officers, who will act as nodal officers for their respective districts and ensure the conduct of gender sensitisation sessions for all other personnel in their respective units.

The lectures were held online. During the sessions, Prof Rani explained the key concepts related to gender, the subtle manifestations of gender-based violence, the patriarchal institutions, social and cultural agencies that perpetuate violence against women, private and public spheres, workplace harassment, sexual abuse, gendered nature of language, importance of understanding the spectrum of gender identities, need for providing safety against violence, especially for women of vulnerable sections, and significance of gender perspective, gender analysis and empowerment of women.

She shared presentations and notes on each session. Detailed notes, in the form of a booklet, titled 'Gender Charcha' consisting of the gist of four lectures, exercises and case studies for the nodal officers to conduct training sessions was prepared. The notes, similar to the lectures, emphasised the need for police officers to be gender-sensitive and gender empathetic much more than other sections in society, as the responsibility of implementing the law is on them.