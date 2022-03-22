Hyderabad: Nehru Park celebrates International Day of Forests

Hyderabad: International Day of Forests was celebrated at Nehru Zoological Park on Monday. On this occasion, M J Akbar Director, Zoos and Parks, Telangana along with S Rajashekar, Deputy curator, Nehru Zoological Park planted saplings of 'Neredu', 'Marri', 'Jama' and 'Medi' at Mazhar Garden area in the zoo to create awareness among the people.

Speaking on the occasion, MJ Akbar said that forests are home to about 80 per cent of the world's Terrestrial Biodiversity. 'Telangana ku Haritha Haram' is a large-scale tree plantation programme implemented by the Forest Department to increase the amount of tree cover.

The vegetation in urban open spaces act as a sink for carbon dioxide. They reduce pollution and produce oxygen. The air we breathe and the water we drink are the two basic elements which decides the quality of life, he said.

Deputy Curator, Nehru Zoological Park A Nagamani, District Forest Officer Joji, Asst Curator A Satish Babu and other officers and staff were also present.