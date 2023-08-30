Hyderabad: New 20 KGBVs to be established

Hyderabad: The Director of School Education on Tuesday announced that Project Approval Board 2022-23 has approved the establishment of 20 new Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBVs) across Telangana.

According to the officials of the education department, there are 475 KGBVs in the State, out of which, 84 KGBVs, were established in the year 2017-18, after the formation of Telangana and after the reorganisation of mandals.

As earlier Director of School Education appealed to the State government to establish more 20 KGBVs across the State, after careful examination of the matter, the State government has given the nod to the Director of School Education and ex-officio State Project Director- Samagra Shiksha, for opening of 20 New KGBVs. Around Rs 60 lakh has been sanctioned for each KGBV and Rs 36 lakh will be shared by the Central government and 24 lakh by the State government, said a senior officer.