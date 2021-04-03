Hyderabad: Newly constructed hostel for boys lies unutilised

Despite spending a huge amount on the construction and formally opening in 2018, the building of 'Minorities Hostel for Boys' at Rajendranagar failed to draw enough number of students over the last two years. With the opening of the institution two months back, the doors were shut again due to the recent spurt in Corona virus cases.



The 100-bed fully furnished hostel was constructed at cost of Rs.2.163 crore on a cost-sharing ration of 50:50 between the State and the Centre, as part of a joint programme under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.

Though the project at Premavathipeta village, abutting the Rajendranagar mandal office, was sanctioned in 2016, the work was completed in two long years following an opening ceremony in 2018.

After wallowing under negligible state with no student admitted in the hostel for almost two years, fortune finally smiled on the institution two months back with the shifting of a few students from Langar House. However, the government ordered its closure due to second wave of Corona virus outbreak.

Of the capacity of 100 students, the hostel merely got 25 inmates. Most of them were shifted from Langar House. They are yet to sign-in to the institution.

"The hostel saw opening of campus only two months back with the shifting of students from Langar House hostel being run in a rented premises. We have shifted around 15-20 students from Langar House out of total 50. With only 4-5 new applications in hand for admissions this year, the total strength in the hostel narrows down to nearly 25 students," informed Mohd.Mohsin, Senior Assistant & In-charge Hostel Welfare Officer, Ranga Reddy district.