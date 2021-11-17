Hyderabad: NFIW takes out LPG cylinder funeral procession in protest

Hyderabad: A group of women along with activists of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) took out a gas cylinder funeral procession and later cremated polystyrene cylinder while staging a protest against the LPG price hike at Himayatnagar on Tuesday.

Speaking at the protest, Estela Srujana, Telangana state president of the NFIW said, "The BJP government is ignoring the plight of the common man by increasing cooking gas prices. Before coming into power several BJP leaders staged many protests against the hike in gas prices."

She further said that despite a large number of people are suffering due to the hike in cooking gas and fuel prices, the BJP government has so far not taken any steps to curb the price rise.

Srujana told that soon the price of cooking gas would touch Rs 1,100 and petrol Rs 150 per litre. She demanded the Centre to rollback the inflated and rising fuel and cooking gas prices.

Nedunuri Jyoti, Telangana state general secretary of the NFIW said, "The Centre is neglecting the problems faced by poor and middle-class families. The increase in LPG cylinder price is affecting ordinary people who were already reeling from the economic downturn.

Prem Pavani, the convener of the Telangana Working Women's Forum, said that the purchasing power of the people had collapsed due to the regressive economic policies of the BJP government. NFIW vice president Dr K Rajini and state vice president S K Chayadevi, assistant secretary J Lakshmi, Ekuri Lata Devi, and committee members participated in the protest.