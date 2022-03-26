Hyderabad: NGO holds 'Earth Hour' at government school

Hyderabad: City-based NGO, Babul Films Society, on Friday organised an Earth Hour event at Government High School, Shaikpet.

During the event students prepared posters on the theme 'shape our future'. Also, short films were shown to them. A rally was taken out on the streets of Shaikpet. Teachers and students of the school and primary section participated.

Members of the NGO said how the Earth Hour is celebrated across the world. They appealed all to switch off lights on March 26 8:30-9:30 pm, said Gangadhar Panday, president of NGO.