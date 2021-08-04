Hyderabad: NGO to vaccinate 1.5 lakh citizens by Aug 15

Hyderabad: Robin Hood Army (RHA), the volunteer-based zero funds organization on Tuesday has joined hands with WhatsApp, Uber and Google to bring volunteers together to help vaccinate 1.5 lakh Indians and serve five million meals to those affected by the pandemic across the country by August 15-2021.

The initiative named '#mission28states' in which RHA volunteers supported by technology firms to address two key challenges, feeding the hungry and ensuring every Indian is vaccinated before a potential third wave.

Speaking on the occasion, Neel Ghose, RHA Founder, said, "In the lead-up to our Independence Day, this year through the support of WhatsApp, Uber, and Google for the #mission28states, our volunteers will help 1.5 lakh people to get the Covid- 19 vaccine and feed at least 5 million meals across India between July 31 - August 15."