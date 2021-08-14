Hyderabad NGOs tap social media to help create a better world for stray dogs

Hyderabad: Just ahead of the Independence Day, and following the footsteps of 'People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' (PETA), a few city-based NGOs and animal activists are encouraging people to turn patriotic by adopting lovable dogs from streets, as stray dogs are often left starving or are injured or hit by vehicles while many are left in deteriorated conditions in shelters. Many have taken the help of social media to create public awareness and also organising adoptation drive.



Lakshman Molleti , founder, Animal Water Bowl Project (AWBP) said, "to encourage people to adopt strays and also to spread awareness, there is a need to love and care for them.We have begun an online campaign. We have organised competitions on animal welfare last week where all age groups participated. We want to spread a positive message on animals' welfare rights in the community."

"As an animal social activist, I usually promote Indian breeds, stray puppies for adoption rather than foreign breeds because they are basically not meant to survive in Indian climate and environment. They need more sophisticated care and treatment. There are many animal lovers/volunteers who have come into field to help strays. This month I have saved 22 dogs. They were adopted by dog-lovers," said Hema Bandela.

"We have a group in Facebook, 'Hyderabad Pet Adoption'. Since 2011 we are encouraging people to adopt. Daily we are posting various strays for adoption. We got huge response from animal lovers," said Chitra Gopi, co-founder, Hyderabad Pet Adoption.

Said Syed Taqi Ali Razvi, a volunteer of NSA Animal Sanctuary, "following the footstep of PETA , as even strays have a right to food and citizens have the right to feed community dogs, but such initiatives have not been taken up. In 2020 we could save around 800 strayswhich were adopted. Our NGO works on saving animals which are in distress. We encourage people to adopt Indian dogs."