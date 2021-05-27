Hyderabad: NHAI urged to get cracking on Amberpet flyover work soon

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Wednesday asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) authorities to start work at the earliest of flyover at 6 number junction in Amberpet.

He held a review meeting with officials of various departments on development issues in the Amberpet Assembly constituency. They informed that compensation has been paid to 281 property holders. The GHMC had deposited Rs 9 crore with NHAI for utility shifting. He asked NHAI officials to commence the work as soon as possible.

Arvind Kumar instructed officials to take up improvement works at Ali Café, Shivam Road, Fever Hospital, Barkatpura, Kachiguda and YMCA junctions. The EE and ACP were asked to make a joint inspection and finalise the designs. They were asked to take up work, where site has been cleared. Similarly, the GHMC was instructed to liaise with the Central government officials to take up road-widening opposite Sai Baba temple in Shivam Road.

The Principal Secretary asked officials to expedite tenders relating to construction of retaining wall to Hussainsagar surplus nala at Fever Hospital and to see that the work commences in June first week.

Arvind Kumar informed local MLA that a missing link road from Ali Café Chowrasta to Patelnagar would result in decongestion of the Ramanthapur road. A proposal to replace the Moosarambagh cause-way on the Musi with a new bridge was under active consideration of the government.

He directed the HMWSSB officials to address issues of low pressure and submit proposals for replacing pipelines to the government. Kumar asked all officials to make definite progress on all these aspects which he will review in third week of June.