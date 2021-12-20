Hyderabad: Night temperature of 14 deg C forecast for 3 days

Hyderabad weather report: The minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius is forecast for three days from December 20 in the city, the IMD bulletin said on Sunday. It stated that along with fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later will prevail on December 20 and 21.

According to the forecast, night temperatures of 14, 15, 15 and 16 degrees Celsius are likely from December 22 to 25, along with partly cloudy sky with haze (for two days) and fog or mist for the rest two days.

The bulletin said the night temperature during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday was 13.2 degrees Celsius, minus one degree less than normal.

Meanwhile, in a warning to Telangana, the IMD stated that the minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius at many pockets on December 20 and 21. During the last 24 hours they were appreciably below normal ranging from -3.1 to -5 degrees Celsius at one or two places. They were also below normal by -1.6 to -3 degrees Celsius. Medak recorded the lowest minimum of 9.4 degrees Celsius.