Hyderabad: NMDC Grace Cancer Run launched

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has formally launched the fourth edition of the Guinness World Record holding 'NMDC Grace Cancer Run' being organised across the globe, by the city-based Grace Cancer Foundation (GCF).

Present on the occasion were guest of honour Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC Ltd.; Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Robotic Surgical Oncologist & CEO, Grace Cancer Foundation; Ajay Misra, former Special Chief Secretary and advisory board member, GCF; Sujatha Rao, Former IG & chairman of the foundation and Dr Prameela Sunkavalli, founder trustee of the foundation.

The Race ambassadors from across the globe including Dr Joseph Paturi, founder- chairman, Global Grace Health, USA; Dr Satish Chandra Australia; Dr Sathya Kalangi USA; Dr Joshua Banda Africa; Sonia Chadha Nihal, UK and Europe; Paulina, SA and Dr Dilip Pawar, Mumbai, were present virtually.

In 2020, the Grace Cancer Run won the coveted Guinness World Records on two counts of, most live viewers for a female health awareness lesson on YouTube and most videos of people running/ jogging uploaded to Facebook in one hour and is proactively aspiring for more recognitions this year.

The run has a hybrid format, enabling participants to choose as per their convenience between the virtual and physical running. The virtual run amplifies the reach of the message on early cancer detection and prevention by manifold, across the globe.

The run, sponsored by NMDC and powered by Ryan and Apollo Hospitals, is imbibing the spirit of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrating 75 years of India's freedom and pursuing the goal of freedom from cancer for humanity.