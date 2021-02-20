Hyderabad: NMDC wins 2 CSR awards

Masab Tank: National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) was awarded the Business Leader of the Year (PSU sector in organisational category) for CSR Initiatives (Social Development) and the Best CSR Practices category, at the World CSR Day and Congress in Mumbai on February 18.

World Leadership Congress & World CSR Congress recognise Business leaders, the efforts and commitments of leaders and organisations that improve social effectiveness. The 29thedition of the award saw huge participation from global dignitaries and visionaries from over 133 countries. The Business leader of the Yearfor CSR Initiatives (Social Development) Award was received by Sumit Deb, the CMD, NMDC.The awards highlight those companies who have embraced best business practices including CSR and sustainability initiatives and made it a key component in the organisational ethos thereby delivering a clear benefit and impact on the environment and people.

Sumit Debsaid "NMDC has always looked at CSR to provide an impetus to sustainable development and encourages ongoing social responsibility processes within the corporate sector. NMDC has been aiming to improve literacy, provide better medical care and infrastructure development in the surrounding areas of our Projects. We are glad that our efforts have helped the local community to grow socially and economically."

He said NMDC has been at the forefront of CSR and has consistently been one of the biggest social improvement influencers through sustained organisation-wide CSR activities. The beneficiaries are mostly the underprivileged communities staying in proximity of NMDC operations, which are mostly in remote areas. NMDC has focussed on providing education and affordable medical services. In January,NMDC won the Platinum Award in Metal & Mining for Shiksha Sahayog Yojana for their education-led CSR initiatives in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.