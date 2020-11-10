Hyderabad : No change in polling booths for GHMC elections

Hyderabad : The polling booths in the GHMC limits are likely to remain same as were in 2016 elections, the State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi informed during the meeting with the civic body officials on Monday.

He said that it would be easier for the voters to identify their polling booths if they are continued in the same areas as in the previous elections.

He added that the State Election Commission would soon issue notification for the publication of the list of polling stations in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

The SEC said that the deputy commissioners would have to make all the arrangements right from the date of notification of polls till the completion of the election process. Parthasarathi said that he would not tolerate any delay.

He said that the deputy commissioners have the responsibility to ensure there are no mistakes in the final list of voters, which would be released on November 13. Every voter's name should be on the list and no voter should face inconvenience, said the Commissioner.

The Commissioner said that the deputy commissioners will have the responsibility to prepare route maps, know about zones, material and others before the polls and they should clear the doubts of returning, presiding officers.

They should get acquainted with the rules of the Election Commission like guidelines, circular etc.

The SEC said that there should be a 24X7 control room in every circle, zone and head office and they should publicise them to the people. He asked officials to provide basic amenities at distribution, reception and counting (DRC) centres and also ensure the Covid rules are followed by all.

He also wanted the officials to have basic amenities in polling centers. There should be wheelchairs and ramps at the polling stations, he stressed.