Hyderabad: Non-Covid services sought at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Junior doctors from Gandhi Hospital have embarked on strike seeking resumption of non-Covid services in the hospital.

Over 700 junior doctors and house-surgeons have decided to stay away from elective duties from Wednesday afternoon.

The junior doctors earlier declared to go on strike from November 1, but put off their call after assurance from Health Minister to resume non-Covid services in 10 days.

A candlelight rally was also held on Wednesday evening by doctors within hospital premises.

The doctors urged the government to make TIMS Covid-designated hospital and utilise Gandhi hospital for treatment of other ailments and diseases besides resuming general OPs to benefit the poor.

The hospital has been functioning as a the only Covid treatment hospital since March.