Hyderabad: Notorious house burglars nabbed

Hyderabad: The East Zone task force on Wednesday nabbed a habitual house burglar who had committed 2 house burglaries recently. The police recovered 23 tolas of gold and diamonds worth Rs 12 lakh from his possession. The accused was identified as Abdul Jaffar.

Anjani Kumar, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, said that the accused is a habitual offender and has committed 66 burglariesfrom 2006 till 2019. "As he was addicted to bad habits he used to break into a house and commit the offence, but due to the constant vigil by police he changed his modus operandi and moved to AP for committing robberies. However, the task force received tip-off about his movements, and he was brought from AP and handed over to Golconda PS for further booking of cases," said the CP

In a second case, the south zone task force apprehended a notorious house burglar, Habeeb Azmath, who was involved in 30 cases, whereas his friend Shaik Shahrukh is currently absconding and very recently they had committed three thefts. A total of 200 grams of gold and cash totaling Rs 20 lakhs were recovered from his possession, said the officer.

Anjani Kumar said, "The accused here are auto drivers by profession and they mainly targeted the Muslim houses because they knew that in Old City most of the men go to offer morning prayers just by bolting their gates rather than locking them. By using this act to their advantage, the accused men would barge into the houses and commit the offence. The arrested one was handed over to Santosh Nagar PS for further booking of cases and the hunt is going on for the second accused."

All the accused arrested in this case were booked under sections 379, 380 of IPC and remanded in judicial custody