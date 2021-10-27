Hyderabad: Now, bus tickets can be booked with QR code at JBS

In an another step towards digitalization, passengers can now book the tickets by scanning the QR code. TSRTC managing director, VC Sajjanar in a statement said that service has been introduced at the Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and the passengers can make the payment with the UPI IDs or scanning the QR code.

He said that the services were already available in Rathifile bus station in Secunderabad, Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in Hyderabad at ticket booking, reservation counter, parcel and cargo centres.

Sajjanar said that they have received great response from the passengers when the service was introduced at Rathifile and MGBS and decided to launch the service at JBS. He asked the public to tweet @tsrtcmdoffice for any other suggestions.