Hyderabad: Now, complain to GHMC 24x7

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up a round-the-clock public grievancescell, where the citizens can all on number 040-21111111 to register their complaints pertaining to garbage collection, potholes, overflowing drains etc.

The cell will be monitored 24X7 by senior officials of the corporation and the staff, who would work in shifts. According to the roaster chart, every day one official has to monitor the grievances received from the public.

With this, the public grievances will be handed over to circle staff that are available at night shift so that the officials can swiftly assign the task to the staff.

With the suggestion of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao, the civic body has put up the cell at the GHMC head office to receive the complaints and address them.

GHMC commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar recently held a meeting in this regard and alerted the staff to be vigilant and clear the grievances as soon as they were assigned. The GHMC also changed its system pertaining to grievance redressal. With this new system, the complaint can only be closed by the complainant unlike earlier where the GHMC officials or staffers could close it.