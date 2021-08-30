Hyderabad: Now, sit & savour meals at spruced up Annapurna kiosks

Hyderabad: The Annapurna food stalls set up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which have become a popular place for the common man to have lunch at Rs 5, is in for modernisation to provide an ambience to enjoy the meal in dignity.



The GHMC is converting these joints into a place where people can sit and have their food. So far, people had to eat either standing or sitting under a shade of tree.

The process of makeover has begun in the Kukatpally zone. These renovated canteens would have a spacious hall with proper seating arrangements, decent cafe ambiance, lighting, drinking water, and toilet facilities. To protect from rain and sun, roof and shades are incorporated to provide a proper shelter. "Around five Annapurna canteens will be set up in all five circles of Kukatpally. Each of them will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.5 lakh," V Mamatha, GHMC Kukatpally Zone Commissioner, told The Hans India.

She said recently on the pilot basis one such canteen was set up at Moosapet. Soon the canteens in Kukatpally, Alwal, Gajularamaram, and Quthbullapur would be modernised. She said apart from seating arrangements, these canteens would have colourful interiors, proper ventilation, illumination, and colourful boards at the entrance inviting people.

The Rs 5-meal will have freshly cooked white rice, vegetable curry, sambar, and pickle. Sometimes sweets are served by the GHMC in collaboration with the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust. This initiative has won praise even from UNESCO for offering five crore meals across the State during the lockdown in 2020. According to GHMC officials, there are about 200 Annapurna food stalls in the GHMC limits, with over 60,000 people availing the affordable hot meals every day in the afternoon.