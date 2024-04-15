Hyderabad: NSUI State in-charge calls upon cadre to ensure Congress win

Live
Hyderabad : The newly appointed NSUI State Incharge, Mohammed Fahad, called upon the State cadre to shift their complete focus to the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. While reminding the NSUI leaders about the Assembly win, he urged them to use all their energies for the Congress party’s win.
During the NSUI State executive meeting chaired by MLC and NSUI State President Balmoor Venkat, Fahad, who is the National Secretary of the Union, gave clear direction to the cadre about the way the Congress party’s student wing should adopt. In the meeting, which was attended by State executive members, Fahad was also briefed about the way the State NSUI cadre was focusing on these elections.
