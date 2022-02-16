Hyderabad: NTPC distributes notebooks

Hyderabad: "Notebooks are not just papers. They are properly used books coupled with sincere efforts to carve bright future for students," said Munish Jauhari, Regional Executive Director (South& Western Region-I), NTPC while distributing notebooks.

At a programme held at NTPC-Southern Region Headquarters in Secunderabad, Jauhari, Mridula Jauhari President of Dakshin Deepanjali Mahila Samithi and Sakshi Mahila Samithi and Mani Kant, GM (HR) distributed books among 10,582 students of five Primary Schools, 23 High Schools and three Colleges of nearby areas.

Few students were invited to the programme following the Covid protocols.

On this occasion, Mani Kant highlighted on various CSR initiatives being undertaken by NTPC Southern Region for overall development of nearby people.

Students and teachers also appreciated NTPC management for its proactive CSR activities especially in education.