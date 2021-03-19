Hyderabad: Nursing student goes missing from Kacheguda

An 18-year-old nursing student went missing from Nimboliadda of Kacheguda on Thursday. The police said that the teenager, a native of Yadagirigutta is pursuing a nursing course at a college in Nagole.



On March 14, she went to her aunt's home and went missing. The relatives said the girl informed them as she was going to her parents' home. The parents of the girl searched for her with her friends and relatives home but failed to trace her.

Based on the complaint of the girl's father Yadagiri, the Kacheguda police registered a case and launched an investigation.

In another incident, a 20-year-old woman went missing from Chandrayangutta since Wednesday evening. She went out of her house for some work and did not return home. Her parents lodged a complaint with Chandrayangutta police. The woman is a resident of Mohammadia Hills under Chandrayangutta police station limits.