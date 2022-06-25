Hyderabad: Officials asked to provide better health facilities to Gurukul pupils

Hyderabad: Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod on Friday directed the officials concerned to take an utmost care of the inmates studying in the Gurukul hostels and provide the best health facilities to them.

Satyavathi Rathod took part in a training session programme for officials of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) organised by the Tribal Welfare department here on Friday and reviewed the implementation of various Acts related to Schedule Tribes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister expressed happiness over increasing the number of admissions into the Gurukul Schools and directed the authorities to take adequate steps for providing better facilities in hostels.

Citing the reports that two Gurukul students died in two separate incidents due to various reasons, Satyavathi Rathod said officials should focus on the health condition of inmates and conduct screening tests for them frequently.

If any inmate is suffered from serious illness, parents should be informed immediately and the best medication should be provided to students.

Moreover, the health condition of students should be monitored from time to time under the supervision of doctors," said the Minister.