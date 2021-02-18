X
Hyderabad: Officials told to increase green cover

Kukatpally: Kukatpally Zonal commissioner V Mamatha directed officials of the zone to as many saplings as possible under multi-layered avenue plantation project. She held a meeting with officials concerned at her office in Kukatpally on Tuesday.

She asked them to concentrate on increasing green cover by inspecting empty land, colony roads and main roads and planning various saplings wherever possible.

She also instructed the officials to submit a complete report regarding the same in a month.

Deputy commissioners Ravi Kumar (Moosapet), PrashanthiVangeepuram (Kukatpally), Deputy Director (UB Wing) K Sridevi and other officials attended the meeting.

