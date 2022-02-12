Hyderabad: Officials visit Bam Ruknud Dowla Lake to check on encroachments

Rajendranagar: Following a report in The Hans India regarding encroachment over the stream of the already exploited Bam Ruknud Dowla Lake at Shivarampally, the revenue officials of Rajendranagar swung into action and visited the area to take stock of the situation.

Mandal Revenue Officer, Rajendranagar Chandra Shekhar along with RI Sarika and other officials visited the Lake area and discussed the boundaries and the extent of encroachments in length. The officials found that several structures were existing in the lake FTL area.

"We have inspected Bam Ruknud Dowla Lake area today and identified several structures that came up within the Lake's Full Tank Level. We will issue notices and take appropriate action against the encroachers as per the law soon. Apart from this, coordination of irrigation officials will be sought to identify the encroachments and to clear them all. We will keep a vigil in the area henceforth and will ensure no fresh encroachments will come up over the Lake and its stream," informed the MRO. The team of revenue officials thoroughly inspected the area and have decided to prepare a report with the coordination of Irrigation officials.

The report published by The Hans India "Land Sharks Eye Stream of Bam Ruknud Dowla Lake" on February 9, prompted the revenue officials to inspect the lake premises to ascertain the encroachments.

The report explained that the compound wall of the stream besides historic Bam Ruknud Dowla Lake, that further extended to the HMDA Park, has been razed overnight and loads of sand was dumped abutting the main wall of the stream, while neither the irrigation nor the GHMC officials, HMDA took any cognisance of the ongoing development at lake area.

The concerns raised in the report that a passage has opened up into the stream area by breaking the wall with an intention to encroach the land has been corroborated with the findings of revenue officials, who have promised to bring the lake area into administrative scanner.